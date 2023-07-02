DeFiChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.59 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $259.59 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.
DeFiChain Profile
DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,037,684,464 coins and its circulating supply is 720,032,951 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DeFiChain
