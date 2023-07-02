Decred Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $239.34 million and $814,246.87 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.64 or 0.00051155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00205945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,301,794 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

