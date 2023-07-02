Davis Rea LTD. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

