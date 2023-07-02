Davis Rea LTD. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 4.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

