Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,569,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,101,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $36.50 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 456.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,912.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.