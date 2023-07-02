Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.