Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 500,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 22,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

