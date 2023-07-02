Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 466,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 100,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 51,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.