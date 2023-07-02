DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 0.9% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $151.17 million and $3.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

