Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

