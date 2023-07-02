Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

