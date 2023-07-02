DA Davidson Weighs in on Colony Bankcorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

