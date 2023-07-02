DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for SouthState in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.19. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

SouthState Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

