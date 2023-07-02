CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,875.15

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $7,875.15 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

