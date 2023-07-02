Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Culp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

