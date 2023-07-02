Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $81,228,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

