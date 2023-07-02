Critical Survey: Close Brothers Group (CBGPY) versus Its Rivals

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) is one of 273 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Close Brothers Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Close Brothers Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Close Brothers Group N/A N/A 11.16 Close Brothers Group Competitors $533.12 billion $887.46 million 260.60

Close Brothers Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Close Brothers Group. Close Brothers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Close Brothers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Close Brothers Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Close Brothers Group lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Close Brothers Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Close Brothers Group 3 0 3 0 2.00 Close Brothers Group Competitors 1115 3506 3298 36 2.28

Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus target price of $1,110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,875.35%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 302.74%. Given Close Brothers Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Close Brothers Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Close Brothers Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Close Brothers Group N/A N/A N/A Close Brothers Group Competitors 35.20% 10.45% 0.95%

Summary

Close Brothers Group peers beat Close Brothers Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits. It also provides asset finance, asset-based lending, commercial vehicle hire, short-term bridging finance, insurance premium finance, invoice discounting and debt factoring, and property finance products. In addition, the company offers funding services for general aviation aircraft, and various leisure and commercial marine vessels; brewery rentals; finance services to the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and transport industries; leasing services for the construction, manufacturing, IT equipment, and specialist assets; and loan, hire purchase, leasing, and refinancing services to the professional service sector, including dental, medical, pharmacy, and veterinary sectors. Further, it provides financial education, investment management, and financial planning and advice services; self-directed services that help investors to manage their portfolio online; and services for financial advisers. Additionally, the company offers liquidity and flexible execution services to retail stockbrokers, wealth managers, and institutional investors; market making, sales, research, and corporate broking services; and dealing, custody, and settlement services to the institutional, wealth management, and brokerage clients. Close Brothers Group plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

