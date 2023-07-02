CRA International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for CRA International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%.

CRA International Trading Down 0.9 %

CRAI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a market cap of $717.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $128.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

