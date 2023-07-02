CPA Asset Management LLC Sells 22,475 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

