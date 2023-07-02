CPA Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.