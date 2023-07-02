CPA Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 4.5% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 424,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,646,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 747,634 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 207,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 103,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 340,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DIHP opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

