CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.00 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

