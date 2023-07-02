Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 8.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.38% of First Citizens BancShares worth $53,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,283.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $932.54. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

