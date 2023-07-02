Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 1,428 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

