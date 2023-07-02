Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 1,428 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
