Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 107 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Cummins were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cummins by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.81. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

