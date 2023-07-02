Contrasting United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 0.69 $262.31 million $2.47 9.96

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Homes Group and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Finders Homes 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.93%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Dream Finders Homes 7.76% 44.78% 11.79%

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

