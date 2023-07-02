Contrasting Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Super League Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $19.68 million 0.73 -$85.45 million ($2.27) -0.17 Esports Entertainment Group $58.35 million 0.07 -$102.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Super League Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Super League Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super League Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.04%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -451.37% -102.05% -77.50% Esports Entertainment Group -110.56% -554.78% -45.34%

Summary

Super League Gaming beats Esports Entertainment Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes online tournaments and player-vs-player wagering. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

