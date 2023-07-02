Contrasting Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Logansport Financial pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 26.61% N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.74 million 1.76 $3.16 million $4.00 7.75 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.56 $64.39 million $3.18 9.51

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial



Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Bluegreen Vacations



Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

