Contrasting Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 34.49% 28.35% 14.89% Where Food Comes From 6.75% 12.81% 8.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 3 15 7 0 2.16 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $133.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.33 billion 6.51 $796.90 million $6.55 19.18 Where Food Comes From $24.84 million 3.16 $1.99 million $0.27 51.22

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers software as a service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

