Compound Price Up 69.8% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $52.39 or 0.00171314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $405.81 million and approximately $68.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 69.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,403 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,745,788.69767439 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.97575442 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $190,615,856.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

