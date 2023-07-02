Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $485.06 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $62.62 or 0.00204916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $485.06 million and $181.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00051178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012500 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,638 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,746,538.89565471 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.07196163 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $70,141,146.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

