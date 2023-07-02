Compass Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

SCHA stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

