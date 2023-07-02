Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Snap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
SNAP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
