Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Snap by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap Price Performance

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,417,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,036,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

