Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $883,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

