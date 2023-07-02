Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 45,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS UDEC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

