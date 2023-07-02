Comparing Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) and Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and Coin Hodl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coin Hodl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.66, suggesting a potential upside of 88.60%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Coin Hodl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 53.82% 3.04% 2.27% Coin Hodl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Coin Hodl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Coin Hodl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $97.82 million 15.64 $78.36 million $0.37 13.84 Coin Hodl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Coin Hodl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Coin Hodl on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coin Hodl

(Free Report)

COIN Hodl Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.