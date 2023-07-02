Comparing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 132.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.37 $41.92 million $0.26 39.50 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.60 $52.23 million $0.65 35.60

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InvenTrust Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. InvenTrust Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 42.00%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.36% 3.30% 1.37% InvenTrust Properties 18.04% 2.73% 1.76%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013. As of December 31, 2022, the Company is an owner and manager of 62 retail properties, representing 10.3 million square feet of retail space.

