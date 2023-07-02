Community Bank N.A. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.13. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

