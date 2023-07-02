Community Bank N.A. Sells 77,824 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.