Community Bank N.A. Sells 275 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 144,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

