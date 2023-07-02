Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,845 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $76.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

