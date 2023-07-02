Community Bank N.A. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $131.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

