Community Bank N.A. Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 168,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 115,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 119,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

