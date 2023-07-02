Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

NYSE:ALB opened at $223.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average is $225.69. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

