Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.93 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

