Community Bank N.A. Buys 11,555 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.