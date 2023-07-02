CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.97 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00010010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $25.51 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

