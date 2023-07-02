CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Volume Hits $1,545.73

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 69.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,545.73 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

