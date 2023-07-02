Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,565,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

