CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group stock opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $211.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

